PIQNIC replaces Oracle at NZME 

PIQNIC has announced a commercial partnership with New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), the country’s largest multi-media company.

Managing thousands of invoices each month, NZME is now automating its accounts payable (AP) process with PIQNIC’s cloud-based software to eliminate manual handling and improve data accuracy and cashflow control.

"We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with NZME," said PIQNIC Founder and CEO Aaron Cornelius.

“After 20 years working with traditional solutions like Oracle and IBM FileNet, we came to realise we were doing our clients a disservice by helping them implement these big, expensive and inflexible systems. That has changed – and using PIQNIC – we now bring them leaner, lighter and more flexible SaaS solutions that delight our clients, their staff, their CIOs and their CFOs!

“The evidence for this is our recent, highly successful deployment with NZME and it’s great to know that our software has been very well received by the management team and users alike.

Mark Smith, NZME’s General Manger for Group Financial Services says PIQNIC’s AP software has been a game changer.

“As an organisation, NZME processes more than 50,000 invoices every year and we manage all of this with only a small team.

“We’re really pleased to now have the capabilities PIQNIC’s software allows to manage our expense process, with improved visibility of our accounts payable position and saving time on repetitive tasks.“

“We’re looking forward to working closely with PIQNIC who will be helping us automate workflows for other business units at NZME.”