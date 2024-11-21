Archiware updates Data Management Software

Archiware has released version 7.3 of its P5 Data Management Platform. A key feature of the new version is the enhanced archive job management.

The Parking Queue allows administrators to hold archive and restore jobs until an admin chooses to execute them, ensuring optimal job scheduling and resource allocation.

Users can also take advantage of Saved Selections, which enable the saving and recalling of multiple file selections for archiving and restoration, making it easier to manage large datasets.

JobLog advancements include archive JobLog downloads and JobLog file deliveries. Job details and file inventories can now be exported as tab-separated files directly from the web interface, simplifying reporting and analysis.

Additionally, JobLog file deliveries enable the specification of a folder on a P5 client to receive completed job information as text log files, facilitating automated data ingestion. A search field in the Job History window provides quick access to completed jobs by description, enhancing usability.

Updates of Volume Inventories permit jobs to be executed separately for each volume. This job collects a comprehensive list of all files saved to a volume and outputs it into a file. The setup window provides options for selecting fields to include in inventories, making reporting processes more efficient.

Expanded functionalities of the S3 Object Archive facilitate the integration with third-party tools like MAM, DAM and PAM systems to archive and restore to LTO/LTFS via S3 protocol. Additionally, optimized throughput for writing to disk containers boosts data transfer speeds and enhances overall performance for both cloud and disk storage solutions.

Improved search capabilities include index search and archive index metadata fields. Index Search significantly improves search performance for large indexes. Archive index metadata fields can now be created as case-insensitive, simplifying the search for user-generated metadata.

Archiware P5 version 7.3 is now available as an upgrade or free, fully featured 30-day trial on the Archiware website: www.archiware.com/download-p5