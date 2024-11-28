MessageXchange streamlines eInvoicing for NZ Government

MessageXchange has announced eInvoicing solutions for TechnologyOne customers to make it simple to meet new eInvoicing requirements. This follows the latest New Zealand (NZ) Government mandate requiring a broader adoption of eInvoicing from 1 January 2026.

The New Zealand Government announcement mandates eInvoicing for government agencies that send or receive more than 2,000 domestic invoices a year through their primary accounts payable system(s).

By January 2026, more government agencies will be required to send and receive eInvoices and pay 95% of domestic trade eInvoices within 5 business days. This now includes government agencies like ACC, Waka Kotahi, Health NZ and NZ Police.

Additionally, around 135 government agencies will be required to pay 90% of all domestic trade invoices within 10 business days from 1 January 2025, to facilitate faster payments. This will increase to 95% from 1 January 2026, in line with the current requirements for central government agencies.

Michael Alp, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE)’s eInvoicing Executive Sponsor and Chief Operating Officer said, “Businesses who trade with government organisations can expect eInvoicing to become the norm, and once implemented, these Rules will provide an extra cash flow incentive to send eInvoices to Government. It will also help accelerate wider adoption of eInvoicing”, says Mr Alp.

“The rule change provides further confidence for businesses to adopt eInvoicing and realise the benefits it is already providing many New Zealand organisations. The more businesses who send and receive eInvoices, the more they’ll benefit from time-savings, no lost invoices, faster payment, and reduced risk of invoice fraud. Our economy will perform better.”

MessageXchange’s eInvoicing products simplify the process of enabling eInvoicing, as well as the ongoing accounts payable and receivables processes.

John Delaney, Managing Director of MessageXchange, said, “The new eInvoicing mandate is an important step in New Zealand’s digital transformation journey. We know that any changes to existing processes can be an impost to organisations, so MessageXchange is proud to deliver solutions that simplify this process for government agencies.

“Intuitive and secure eInvoicing options empower agencies to focus on their core operations while achieving compliance efficiently.”

MessageXchange’s eInvoicing products, eInvoicing Connect and eInvoicing Gateway, integrate with TechnologyOne CI Anywhere, delivering varying levels of support to suit diverse agency needs without compromising ease of use or compliance.

MessageXchange’s eInvoicing Gateway delivers additional flexibility and scalability for agencies requiring more advanced capabilities, such as workflow management and data enrichment. Integration with banks and payment service providers to facilitate payments deliver further flexibility, letting agencies control who they can receive invoices from, and guaranteeing data is correct before it’s sent into TechnologyOne CI Anywhere.

MessageXchange already works with multiple New Zealand government agencies, such as The Treasury New Zealand, who run a shared service on behalf of a range of Ministries, as well as the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and NSW government agencies in Australia, to provide eInvoicing services.