Axiad Mesh to Resolve Identity Risk

Axiad claims it is taking the fight against identity-originated breaches to the next level with the launch of Axiad Mesh - an identity risk management solution focused on unifying all identity sources to detect and mitigate risk to the business.

Cybersecurity teams can use Axiad Mesh to manage multiple identity platforms like identity providers (IdPs), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), identity security posture management (ISPM) and privileged access management (PAM).

Axiad Mesh empowers these teams to cohesively understand the true business risk and gain the ability to anticipate and address complex attack vectors before they become active threats. Axiad’s solution uses machine learning (ML)-driven technology to identify, quantify and fortify against identity risks across sprawling enterprise identities at scale - no matter the complexity.

Organizations are under attack like never before as remote work, software as a service (SaaS) dependencies and the relentless growth of machine identities create a breeding ground for breaches. In fact, a staggering 93% of surveyed organizations reported multiple identity-related breaches last year, according to CyberArk.

Meanwhile, a recent Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) survey revealed that digital identity management is now the top priority for more than 20% of companies and a top three priority for over half of all companies surveyed.

“Most organizations today have a slew of technologies and an increasingly complex landscape of identities associated with humans and non-human entities alike,” said Alex Au Yeung, Axiad’s chief product officer.

“Any single entity can be associated with multiple identities - corporate-managed, privileged, shadow IT and even personal. Each poses a risk of compromise to an enterprise. Axiad Mesh solves the complexity surrounding identity security and illuminates identity risk potential, while operating within an organization's existing identity ecosystem. This approach gives our customers visibility into identity risk beyond any existing capability."

Axiad Mesh supports out-of-the-box connectors with a broad range of third-party solutions, including Microsoft Entra ID, Workday, SailPoint, CrowdStrike, TriNet and other sources of digital identities.

These pre-built integrations ensure that Axiad Mesh can be deployed quickly and seamlessly, giving enterprises immediate visibility into their identity security risks across their existing security stack - without the need to rip and replace or create new identity silos. Axiad Mesh is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling quick deployment to scale identity risk management alongside existing IT environments.

According to Joanna Burkey, corporate board director and former chief information security officer (CISO) of HP and Siemens, Axiad Mesh will fill an increasingly critical gap in enterprise identity defenses: “IT infrastructure has evolved to include many different identity sources, whether on-premises, in SaaS and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) environments or through business partners. The identity fabric design and functions available through Axiad Mesh will help close visibility gaps. Additionally, it will unify the work of identity operations, identity and access management (IAM) and security operations teams spread across organizations.”

https://www.axiad.com/