Kodak Alaris Upgrades Mid-Volume Document Scanners

Kodak Alaris has announced a major refresh across its line of mid-volume document scanners, offering new Image Processing Modes, Secure and Versatile Workflow Automation plus enhanced FADGI compliance for government records.

Upgrades to the KODAK S2085f Scanner, the S3000 Series, and the S3000 Max Series Scanners provide an expanded range of flexible options.

These scanners now offer several image processing modes that are claimed to be unique in the scanner market.

To get the most value from each scanner, users can easily switch between imaging modes to optimize scanning operations for their specific workflows. Host image processing optimizes scanning speed by leveraging the resources of an attached PC, while onboard image processing reduces demands on the PC to free resources for other operations while scanning.

Host image processing mode is often preferred in high-volume production scanning environments where speed is paramount.

The new models also support the standards and requirements of the US Federal Agencies Digital Guidelines Initiative (FADGI) out of the box, and they provide a simple switch to enable FADGI processing mode when necessary.

The US federal government has mandated that all files submitted to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for permanent archive must be digital, and the Federal Agencies Digital Guidelines Initiative (FADGI) is a regulatory effort that ensures these digital files meet specific quality standards.

The FADGI image capture standards are also used by the National Library of Australia in digitisation of its collection material.

Kodak Alaris offer a broad range of FADGI scanners. The new FADGI mode switch makes it easy to produce FADGI-compliant images when necessary and turn it off for normal document scanning.

Megan Bevilacqua, Senior Product Manager at Kodak Alaris, said: “These best-in-class scanners out for their superior image quality and versatile media handling capabilities. We continue to invest in our product lines to ensure we add value and address the changing needs of our customers in a world where paper-based and native digital data coexist, helping them to make sense of their information.

“This latest refresh builds on our long history of leadership in the document capture space and further expands our value to customers who need to produce FADGI-compliant records for permanent archiving. We now have the broadest FADGI portfolio in the market, and even though FADGI compliance is currently a US initiative, other countries have started to implement similar standards for permanent document archives, and Kodak Alaris is well positioned to support those customers worldwide.”

The FADGI Accessory bundle includes on-site service, installation and training, and additional preventative maintenance alongside the Digital Imaging Conformance Evaluation (DICE) target, which provides the measurement and monitoring part of FADGI compliance.

For more information, visit https://www.alarisworld.com/ If you are a business in Australia or New Zealand looking to learn more about Kodak Alaris’ intelligent document processing solutions, contact the Kodak Alaris Australia & New Zealand Team at Email: service-anz@kodakslaris.com or Dial Toll Free: 1300 252 747.