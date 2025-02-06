NVISIONx Launches AI-Powered Data Security Solution

Data security firm NVISIONx announced the release of Nx+RexAI, a new platform that aims to revolutionize how organizations manage and protect sensitive information. The solution comes at a time when companies increasingly struggle with data governance and privacy compliance amid stricter regulations and growing cyber threats.

The Los Angeles-based company's new offering introduces what it calls "contextual classification," combining traditional data classification methods with automated records management through generative AI technology. This approach is designed to help organizations better understand not just what sensitive data they have, but how it's being used in business operations.

"Organizations are drowning in data but starving for actionable insights," said Glen Day, CEO and founder of NVISIONx. According to Day, existing data security tools often identify sensitive information like credit card numbers but fail to provide the business context needed to protect it effectively without disrupting operations.

“Nx+RexAI is the missing link to solving the persistent challenges of privacy compliance and the unreliability of controls like DLP and need-to-know access. By enriching data with critical business context, Nx+RexAI transforms these controls into precise, reliable, and effective controls. We are redefining what it means to govern and secure enterprise data,” said Day

The platform promises several key capabilities, including automated records management, enhanced privacy compliance features, and tools to eliminate unnecessary data storage. NVISIONx claims the solution can help organizations reduce storage costs by 30-45% through the removal of redundant or obsolete information.

Industry analysts have long pointed to the challenges of implementing effective data loss prevention (DLP) and access controls, as organizations struggle to balance security with operational efficiency. Nx+RexAI attempts to address these issues by providing more precise controls based on both data sensitivity and business context.

The solution is particularly timely as organizations grapple with compliance requirements from regulations such as GDPR and CPRA, while simultaneously trying to adopt new AI technologies safely. NVISIONx is offering the new features to both new and existing customers at no additional cost through June.

