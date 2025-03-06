Immuta Copilot promises Automated Data Governance

Immuta has announced the launch of an AI-powered policy creation and automation tool that helps data governance teams streamline governance and accelerate secure data access, dubbed Immuta Copilot.

It is based on Immuta AI, a new foundational layer within the Immuta Platform designed to enhance data governance at scale. By leveraging Immuta’s Data Marketplace, organizations can integrate AI-driven policy enforcement with governed data discovery and provisioning.

"The future of AI isn’t just about better models – it’s about better data governance," said Matthew Carroll, co-founder and CEO at Immuta.

"Traditional, ticket-based systems are already struggling to keep up, creating choke points that slow innovation and increase compliance risk. Governance must shift to dynamic, policy-driven automation that removes toil and scales enforcement at machine speed.

“With Immuta AI and Immuta Copilot, we’re laying the foundation for AI-powered governance that eliminates friction and meets the demands of AI-driven enterprises."

Immuta Copilot makes data policy creation faster and more accessible, allowing users to generate data access policies from natural language prompts. This expands the pool of policy authors and enables governance teams to scale policy enforcement efficiently within a federated data architecture.

Immuta AI enables enterprises to enforce policies and control access across cloud data platforms, databases, storage systems, and business intelligence tools. By incorporating various types of metadata, Immuta AI delivers a complete view of how data is accessed, used, and secured, allowing for intelligent decisions about data access.

Currently available for private preview, Immuta Copilot is the first capability within the Immuta AI layer. In the coming months, Immuta will also release three additional capabilities designed to address the scale and speed of modern data access and governance requirements:

Access Recertification: Utilizes all the metadata available within Immuta’s ecosystem to understand context and inference of data to augment processes

Policy Recommendation: Provides AI-driven recommendations based on historical determinations made manually in the data marketplace, which reduces the workload on data governors and stewards. By flagging outlier access decisions and acting as a safeguard, this streamlines governance while accelerating data access, ensuring consumers get the data they need faster, without compromising security or compliance.

Semantic Discovery: Analyzes data product metadata, schemas, and user profiles, to deliver the most relevant data marketplace search results, enabling data consumers to locate relevant data products easily using contextual details, without having to know specific details of product names.

https://www.immuta.com