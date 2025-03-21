Agentic AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance

Global regulatory intelligence company RegASK has introduced what it claims is the first Agentic AI-powered solution for automating regulatory alerts and workflow orchestration. The new technology aims to help regulatory affairs and compliance teams reduce manual workloads while maintaining comprehensive regulatory oversight.

"Regulatory affairs teams are stretched thin – juggling countless regulatory updates, reporting requirements, and priorities," said Amenallah Reghimi, Chief Product and Technology Officer at RegASK.

"RegASK's latest innovations are designed to empower regulatory teams with new levels of efficiency. With the AI-driven workflow orchestration feature, teams can now focus on making strategic decisions, mitigating risks, and ensuring compliance without the administrative burden "

The product enhancements include a workflow automation system that allows regulatory teams to create custom workflows triggered by alerts or updates. This AI-driven orchestration manages task prioritization and team collaboration, reducing manual tracking and accelerating decision-making processes.

Another feature is the "Bring Your Own Content" capability, which enables organizations to integrate their regulatory documents, datasets, and internal policies into the RegASK platform. Rather than manually entering information, users can simply add a URL or attachment, and the system automatically processes the data to generate alerts with impact assessments.

RegASK has also upgraded its AI infrastructure, transforming its RegGenius into a multi-agent system powered by multiple large language models and advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation architecture. According to the company, this enhancement delivers more accurate and context-aware regulatory intelligence.

Caroline Shleifer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RegASK, emphasized that regulatory compliance extends beyond mere box-checking: "It's about staying ahead of changes, managing risk, and making informed decisions. We're making that process easier by embedding intelligence and automation into every step of the workflow."

RegASK describes itself as an AI-driven solution for end-to-end intelligent regulatory workflow orchestration, combining automated intelligence with a network of over 1,700 subject matter experts to help organizations navigate complex regulatory environments.

https://regask.com/