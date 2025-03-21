Startup Unveils Cloud Protector for Unstructured Data

US startup Confidencial has unveiled Cloud Protector, a new platform designed to identify, manage, and protect sensitive unstructured data across enterprise environments.

The platform focusses on the protection of unstructured data, which makes up approximately 90% of enterprise data inventories.

According to Confidencial, Cloud Protector goes beyond traditional Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions by implementing data-centric zero-trust principles.

Instead of merely identifying risks, the platform takes active measures to eliminate exposure through patented fine-grain encryption that remains with the data even when it leaves an organization's infrastructure.

The solution addresses a critical challenge for enterprises: the management and protection of unstructured data across complex environments. Cloud Protector scans environments to identify sensitive information across more than 60 file formats both on-premises and in the cloud. It then analyzes this data for risk and provides real-time visibility into potential exposures.

A key differentiator for Cloud Protector is its ability to enforce granular, policy-driven protection. Rather than encrypting entire files, the system can protect specific sensitive fields or sections within documents, enabling organizations to control access to particular elements and embedding zero-trust principles at the data layer.

It controls access to specific elements within documents, embedding zero-trust at the data layer, and keeps data protected and traceable, even when it leaves your network.

"With the vast amount of data in today's organizations, manually classifying and securing it all is impossible—it must be automated," explained CTO and co-founder Karim Eldefrawy.

"Cloud Protector simplifies the process of protecting data from A to Z, eliminating the need to cobble together multiple point solutions."

The platform also addresses compliance requirements and supports secure AI adoption through built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), which aligns with emerging standards like ISO/IEC 42001:2023 for AI governance.

As part of the launch, Confidencial is offering organizations a free, no-obligation scan of up to 100GB of data, providing a detailed report on sensitive data risks, exposure, and potential breach costs. Request it here.

Confidencial positions itself as "an indispensable pillar of agentic AI infrastructure" and aims to be "woven into the technology fabric used by enterprises to govern and secure the sensitive information sitting inside their unstructured data."

