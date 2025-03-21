Stravito Enhances AI Platform Used by Heineken and Nestlé

Knowledge management solution provider Stravito has announced significant enhancements to its generative AI tool, Stravito Assistant, with the introduction of Focus Mode, Snapshots, and multilingual support across more than 100 languages.

The Stockholm-based company, which serves global enterprises including Heineken, Comcast, and Nestlé, has designed these updates to help organizations more efficiently transform their market research into actionable business insights.

The expanded Stravito Assistant now operates in two distinct modes: Explore Mode, which searches an organization's entire research library to provide quick insights, and the new Focus Mode, which performs deep analysis of specific reports, videos, or collections.

Focus Mode can read and interpret visual elements including numerical data, charts, tables, and infographics. This capability enables teams to identify patterns and prepare executive summaries for tasks that previously might have taken days to complete.

Another key addition is Snapshots, which automatically extracts key learnings and recommendations from each report in an organization's library and presents them in the viewer's sidebar, making it easier for users to quickly identify relevant research.

Krzysztof Sadowski, Insight Platforms & Tools Lead at Shell, who has been testing the new features, noted that Snapshots has helped address the challenge of navigating through Shell's extensive collection of over 5,000 reports.

"Navigating through this extensive collection can be overwhelming and time-consuming. The new Snapshot feature addresses this challenge by providing automated summaries with key insights and recommendations. Additionally, the generated summaries are both relevant and coherent," Sadowski said.

The multilingual support allows users to interact with the assistant in their preferred language while accessing research from global markets, breaking down language barriers that might otherwise silo valuable knowledge.

Thor Olof Philogène, Founder and CEO at Stravito, said "Generative AI has increased the speed and accuracy of market research analysis at an unprecedented rate, helping businesses make informed decisions faster than ever. Stravito Assistant’s unique features - Focus Mode, Snapshots and multilingual support - have been created to further enhance efficiency and empower teams with an engaging and user-friendly way to uncover trusted insights that may have taken hours or days to produce."

“These updates reinforce our commitment to providing purpose-built AI-powered tools that help global enterprises leverage their market research to make data-driven, cost-effective decisions that fuel innovation and long-term growth.”

