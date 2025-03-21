AvePoint Launches New Data Security Solutions for Google

AvePoint has announced new data security solutions for Google Workspace and Google Cloud. Within the Confidence Platform, AvePoint now delivers comprehensive solutions for Google customers across four critical areas: data protection, information lifecycle management, risk intelligence, and data migration.

As enterprises continue to adopt multi-cloud strategies, the need for seamless data security, management and cross-cloud compliance has never been greater: 89% of enterprises now use multiple cloud services, yet 83% report challenges in securing data across platforms.

“AvePoint is embracing a multi-cloud strategy to deliver scalable, secure, and innovative solutions that empower our customers and partners to collaborate with confidence in the digital workplace,” said Mario Carvajal, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, AvePoint.

“Google Cloud's commitment to reliability and performance aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional value and flexibility.”

Some of the key enhancements include:

Data Protection: AvePoint’s comprehensive backup for Google Workspace safeguards against data loss while ensuring rapid recovery, enabling teams to work seamlessly together while knowing their work is protected and always available. This is especially critical for multi-cloud organizations, because 40% of data breaches involve data stored across multiple environments.



“In today's dynamic threat landscape, proactive data security is paramount to any digital transformation strategy,” said Vineet Bhan, Director, Security and Identity Partnerships, Google Cloud.

“AvePoint's expanded Google Cloud and Workspace offerings provide organizations with additional tools to strengthen their defences and stay ahead of evolving risks."

