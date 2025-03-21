HaystackID Launches All-in-One eDiscovery Interface

Legal data services company HaystackID has launched CoreFlex, a new centralized eDiscovery platform designed to transform how legal teams manage and process case-related data.

The platform consolidates previously fragmented workflows into a single interface that handles data management, legal processes, and performance reporting. According to the company, CoreFlex represents a significant technological advancement in the legal tech sector by offering both self-service capabilities and automation features that reduce dependence on IT departments and external vendors.

Industry analyst Ryan O'Leary, Research Director for Privacy and Legal Technology at IDC, described CoreFlex as "a significant advancement in legal data management and intelligence.

"Unlike proprietary platforms that lock users into a single ecosystem, CoreFlex is designed to be technology-agnostic, integrating with best-of-breed solutions across the industry. Additionally, by enabling a flexible transition between self-service and full-service models without extensive reconfiguration or downtime, CoreFlex empowers legal teams to scale dynamically while maintaining control and compliance, said O’Leary.

CoreFlex integrates with various industry-standard tools including Nuix and Rampiva, with support for Relativity aiR for Review and other tools planned for future releases.

What distinguishes CoreFlex from traditional eDiscovery platforms is its "Flex" capability, which enables organizations to switch between self-service and full-service models almost instantaneously. This eliminates the migration work typically required when scaling operations to meet changing caseloads.

"CoreFlex represents a significant advancement in simplifying intricate legal workflows," said Andrea Wallack, President of HaystackID.

"By offering a single-pane-of-glass view, the new interface consolidates matters, user management, and analytics into a single comprehensive system. This approach empowers legal professionals to swiftly and efficiently address operational and regulatory challenges."

Built on Microsoft Azure's cloud architecture, the platform features automation tools including wizard-based matter management and automated configuration of key parameters. It also incorporates embedded Power BI dashboards for realtime reporting and visualization of workflow status.

Security and compliance were central to CoreFlex's design, with built-in features including single sign-on capability, role-based access controls, and comprehensive audit logging. These measures help legal teams maintain compliance with regulatory standards such as GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA.

