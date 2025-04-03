Secured Signing Taps Azure for ANZ Data Compliance

Digital signature provider Secured Signing has announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft Azure that will utilize multi-region data centres to improve service delivery for businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

The collaboration aims to provide enhanced digital signature solutions that comply with local regulations while offering improved processing speeds and strengthened security protocols for the ANZ market.

"This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, reliable solutions tailored for the ANZ market," said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing.

"Azure's robust infrastructure allows us to achieve exceptional performance and scalability while meeting ANZ compliance standards, enabling regional businesses to thrive."

Through this partnership, Secured Signing will store Australian users' data within Australia and New Zealand users' data within New Zealand, ensuring compliance with local data protection laws including the Australian Privacy Principles and the New Zealand Privacy Act.

Key benefits for ANZ businesses include enhanced security through end-to-end encryption and advanced threat protection, improved disaster recovery capabilities, and global scalability to support business expansion.

Secured Signing provides digital signatures and Remote Online Notarization solutions for organizations of all sizes, with a focus on compliance, security, and workflow streamlining.

