Cloudflare debuts New Threat Intelligence Tool

Cloudflare has unveiled its new Cloudforce One threat events platform, designed to deliver realtime intelligence on cyberattacks occurring across the global internet landscape.

The platform is available Cloudforce One subscribers and leverages the company’s extensive global network infrastructure, which reportedly blocked an average of 227 billion cyber threats daily during the final quarter of 2024.

As cybercrime costs are projected to reach a staggering $US10.5 trillion this year, organizations face an increasingly urgent need for comprehensive threat intelligence. Traditional threat feeds have often been criticized for providing alerts without sufficient context or actionable information.

"Not all threat feeds are reliable or timely. The industry is plagued by insights that are stale or fragmented, significantly increasing organisations' chances of falling victim to hackers," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

Built on Cloudflare Workers AI, the new platform aims to provide organizations with a consolidated view of attack streams across the internet. The company claims this will enable security teams to prioritize the most pressing threats specific to their environment, industry, or region.

The platform provides detailed information about threat actors, including indicators of compromise (IoCs) and tactical profiles that break down methods used in attacks. This level of detail is intended to help security teams respond more efficiently to emerging threats.

Blake Darché, Head of Cloudforce One at Cloudflare, highlighted the problem of information overload in cybersecurity: "Most industry tools flood security teams with threat intelligence that's irrelevant, often leading to false positives and/or negatives."

The new platform promises to filter out this noise, keeping organizations focused on real threats ranging from minor risks to complex scenarios like CVE exploitations or insider threats.

https://www.cloudflare.com/en-gb/application-services/products/cloudforceone/