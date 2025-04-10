In a move aimed at addressing the challenges of managing rapidly expanding unstructured data environments, Datadobi has announced the general availability of StorageMAP 7.2, the latest version of its vendor-neutral data management platform.

The release comes at a critical time for enterprise IT departments, with unstructured data growing at a staggering 30-50% annually and Infrastructure & Operations (I&O) leaders increasingly adopting hybrid cloud storage strategies. According to Gartner, over 70% of I&O leaders will implement hybrid cloud storage by 2028, up from just 30% last year.

StorageMAP 7.2 introduces several key enhancements designed to improve visibility and control across data environments. The updated platform features expanded metadata query capabilities that enable organizations to track cost, carbon emissions, and StorageMAP tags with greater precision.

The platform includes new archiving features that help organizations identify and relocate old or inactive data to archive storage, freeing up primary storage capacity. Additionally, StorageMAP 7.2 enhances AI readiness by finding and classifying data suitable for GenAI processing, enabling businesses to feed data lakes with relevant, high-quality datasets.

Datadobi has also introduced an enhanced licensing model, providing organizations with more flexibility to scale their use of StorageMAP's features according to specific requirements.

The update also introduces automated discovery for Dell ECS and NetApp StorageGRID object stores, allowing enterprises to instantly identify tenants and their associated S3 buckets, simplifying the management of large-scale object storage environments.

Building on its existing orphaned data reporting functionality over the SMB Protocol, StorageMAP 7.2 now extends support to NFS environments, enabling businesses to identify and report on orphaned data for all data accessed over SMB and/or NFS protocols. This approach enables quick identification of data that is not currently owned by any active employee.

"Unstructured data continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, yet many I&O leaders still struggle to gain appropriate levels of visibility and control over their environments," said Michael Jack, CRO at Datadobi.

"StorageMAP 7.2 delivers game-changing capabilities, giving organizations the insights and automation they need to optimize storage, improve security, and drive smarter business decisions."

