Nextdata Automates Data Management for AI Apps

Nextdata has launched a unified platform designed to simplify and automate data management across organizations, Nextdata OS.

The platform introduces autonomous data products that simplify and streamline data management for AI agents, analytics and applications by encapsulating complexity and standardizing and automating data product management across heterogeneous data stacks in complex organizations.

According to Nextdata, enterprises currently struggle with inefficient data management due to centralized data teams and fragmented technology stacks. The company claims these bottlenecks result in costly replatforming projects and ongoing maintenance burdens that consume operating budgets.

Nextdata's approach uses "data product containers" that encapsulate the entire data supply chain, from ingestion to quality enforcement. These containerized products continuously monitor their environment and dependencies to automatically orchestrate data processing, access control, and compliance.

"We've reimagined data management as autonomous, decentralized, self-governing data products - built to work with your systems and for you," said Nextdata founder and CEO Zhamak Dehghani

The platform provides self-service features allowing independent teams to build, share, and discover autonomous data products, which the company says reduces manual tasks and cross-functional dependencies typically found in centralized data operations.

Unlike traditional data catalogs, Nextdata OS incorporates automated governance and security features that enforce policies throughout the data lifecycle. The system works with various data types and formats, integrates with existing data stacks, and offers enterprise-wide visibility into data product health and utilization.

https://www.nextdata.com/