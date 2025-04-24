Informatica Unveils AI-Enhanced Data Management Tools

Informatica has announced new capabilities designed to streamline access to AI-ready data across organizations. The enhancements to its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform leverage the company's CLAIRE AI engine to ensure data is more accessible, reliable, and appropriate for AI initiatives.

Among the key innovations are CLAIRE Copilot for data integration and iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service), both currently in preview. These tools enable users to generate data pipelines using natural language, create complex multi-step integration processes, and automate documentation, potentially saving hours of development time.

“By integrating CLAIRE AI capabilities across our Intelligent Data Management Cloud, we're empowering organizations to manage their data with unprecedented efficiency,” said Pratik Parekh, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Informatica.

“These new features boost developer productivity, enable new use cases and democratize data access which helps enterprises accelerate their AI initiatives and governance. Our commitment remains focused on helping businesses unlock the full potential of their data assets in today's AI-driven landscape."

The company has also introduced unstructured data processing capabilities with AI-powered intelligent parsing and transformation features, along with pre-built GenAI integration templates for popular platforms including Amazon Bedrock, Azure OpenAI, and Google Cloud Vertex AI.

For Master Data Management (MDM), Informatica has integrated CLAIRE GPT to enable natural language-based search and metadata exploration, while also automatically generating glossary descriptions to improve data understanding across teams.

While the CLAIRE Copilot capabilities remain in preview, Informatica announced that other features will be globally available by April 2025.

https://www.informatica.com/