Adobe Secures PROTECTED Status for E-Signature Platform

Adobe has announced that its e-signature solution, Adobe Acrobat Sign, has successfully completed Australia's Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment at the PROTECTED level as of March 2025.

This certification enables Australian government agencies at federal, state, and local levels to adopt Adobe's e-signature platform while meeting stringent security requirements for handling classified information.

The announcement comes as demand for secure digital services continues to grow in the public sector. Recent Adobe research has identified a direct correlation between reliable, accessible, and secure public services and higher citizen usage rates.

"This IRAP assessment reaffirms our commitment to providing enhanced yet trusted digital citizen experiences while maintaining the highest security standards," said an Adobe spokesperson.

The PROTECTED level certification verifies that Adobe Acrobat Sign aligns with the control requirements outlined in the Australian Information Security Manual (ISM), a cyber security framework established by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD). The assessment follows Adobe Experience Manager Gov Cloud Australia's IRAP certification at the same level in March 2024.

Adobe Acrobat Sign provides end-to-end digital experiences for various signing workflows, enabling government agencies to securely manage large volumes of online signature processes, including identity management, authentication, access control, document integrity certification, and audit trails.

The platform also supports remote digital signatures backed by digital certificates from trust service providers with verified Cloud Signature Consortium integrations.

Adobe's security approach is built on its Common Controls Framework (CCF), which aligns with globally recognized standards including SOC2, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 22301:2019, PCI DSS, and FedRAMP.

Government agencies interested in learning more about the IRAP assessment can access the assessment letter through the Adobe Trust Centre.