Dataminr Announces Ambitious Agentic AI Plans

Dataminr has unveiled its first Agentic AI capability with the launch of Intel Agents, an autonomous system designed to independently generate critical contextual information during unfolding events.

The new technology represents the initial phase of the company's broader Agentic AI roadmap, which aims to transform how organizations process realtime information and respond to emerging threats.

"Intel Agents fundamentally changes how organizations can process realtime information," said Ted Bailey, Dataminr's Founder and CEO.

"This technology gives our clients the surrounding context they need to respond faster and more effectively to emerging events."

Building upon their 2024 ReGenAI technology, which automatically updates event briefs in realtime, Intel Agents add an additional layer of context through autonomous analysis. The system continuously evaluates new developments and updates relevant information without human intervention.

Alex Jaimes, Dataminr's Chief AI Officer, explained that the technology works by having agents determine what additional context is needed, locate that information, and synthesize findings into concise, actionable intelligence.

The company emphasized that Intel Agents run exclusively on Dataminr's proprietary large language models (LLMs), which have been trained on the company's 15-year archive of data and events.

The initial deployment will focus on cybersecurity through Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk, with the capability already being piloted to generate enhanced realtime threat intelligence. The company plans to expand the technology across its platform in the coming months.

Looking further ahead, Dataminr outlined two major upcoming developments: Client-Tailored Context, which will customize information based on specific client operations and risk profiles, and PreGenAI, scheduled for 2026, which aims to predict future scenarios as events unfold.

Dataminr has positioned itself as an early adopter in the AI space, having integrated LLMs into its products since 2020. The company processes massive amounts of multi-modal data across 220+ countries and 150+ languages, with an AI system that performs the equivalent work of what would require 30,000 people working around the clock.

Intel Agents are currently available in private beta with general availability expected in early Q3 2025.

https://www.dataminr.com/