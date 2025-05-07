Metomic Unveils Solution to Close AI Security Gaps

Metomic has unveiled a new AI Data Protection Solution aimed at enterprise customers. The security platform is designed to prevent confidential business information from being inadvertently leaked through popular AI systems like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Glean, Notion AI, Box AI, and others.

According to recent industry research, 81% of Chief Information Security Officers express significant concern about sensitive data being unintentionally accessed by AI tools, workflows, or training sets. This worry comes as AI and machine learning integration tops the priority list for Chief Information Officers in 2025.

"AI tools are rapidly becoming integral to enterprise operations, but they also introduce new vectors for data leakage," said Ben van Enckevort, Co-Founder and CTO of Metomic.

“Our AI Data Protection Suite is engineered to provide realtime visibility and control, ensuring that sensitive business data remains secure even as organizations embrace AI-driven workflows.”

The platform utilizes advanced algorithms to identify and classify sensitive business data across platforms like Slack, Google Drive, Notion, GitHub, Salesforce, M365, Box, and Jira, while continuously monitoring data interactions with AI tools, providing instant alerts.

Granular Access Controls provide precise access permissions to ensure that only authorized AI tools and users can interact with sensitive business data.

Metomic is a data security platform designed to protect sensitive business data across SaaS, GenAI, and cloud applications.

https://www.metomic.io/