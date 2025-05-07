Microsoft Taps Successor for Cloud Identity Management Service

Delinea has announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to support customers affected by the upcoming retirement of Microsoft Entra Permissions Management. The collaboration aims to provide a seamless transition path for enterprises seeking continued cloud identity protection after the service discontinues on October 1, 2025.

Delinea's Privilege Control for Cloud Entitlements (PCCE) solution will serve as the recommended alternative, offering comprehensive Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) capabilities across multiple cloud environments including Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform.

"The introduction of AI has led to an explosion of human and machine identities at a time when public cloud environments are growing increasingly complex," said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea, highlighting the critical nature of managing cloud privileges in today's security landscape.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship between the two companies focused on identity security.

Microsoft's VP of Product Management, Joseph Dadzie, expressed confidence in Delinea's solution as "a scalable, innovative approach to identity security" and "an effective successor" for current Entra Permissions Management customers.

Delinea's PCCE solution provides continuous discovery of identities, AI-powered analytics, and enforcement of least privilege principles to reduce risks associated with overprivileged accounts and misconfigured identity settings. This approach gives administrators greater visibility into cloud and identity usage patterns.

Both companies have established dedicated teams to guide businesses through the transition process, ensuring they can maximize the capabilities of Delinea's platform while maintaining robust security postures across their multi-cloud environments.

https://delinea.com/