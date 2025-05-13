DryvIQ Tackles the 'Dark Side' of Enterprise Data

Data management firm DryvIQ is expanding its role in helping enterprises prepare their unstructured data for AI initiatives and data-driven business transformation.

The company's platform aims to solve critical data readiness issues that Gartner predicts will cause 30 percent of AI projects to fail after proof-of-concept stage.

"Data readiness isn't about having all the data or chasing perfect quality—it's about having the right data, fully aligned to your business priorities," said Sean Nathaniel, CEO of DryvIQ.

"Our customers are focused on making their enterprise data relevant, organized, cleansed, and secure because it's the foundation for impactful AI and data-driven initiatives. DryvIQ helps organizations turn their most valuable unstructured data - their dynamic knowledge worker content - into trusted, business-ready assets that fuel meaningful transformation."

The company's intelligent data management platform can scan up to 300 terabytes of content daily across more than 40 different repositories, automating critical governance and quality processes for enterprise knowledge worker content.

"The success of every AI, security, compliance, or other data-driven initiative depends on one thing: data quality," said Drew Madelung, a Director at Protiviti.

"The organizations prioritizing data readiness today will be the ones turning information into a strategic advantage. Trusted, well-governed data isn't optional – it's the foundation for real business results."

DryvIQ's solution focuses on five key capabilities: modernizing content infrastructure, ensuring data relevance, organizing unstructured information, cleansing sensitive content, and implementing security controls. These functions help enterprises reduce operational risks while making previously siloed data accessible for AI applications.

https://dryviq.com/