Monte Carlo Launches No-Code Solution for AI-Ready Data

Monte Carlo, a data observability platform, has announced the launch of unstructured data monitoring capabilities that allow organizations to ensure data quality across documents, chat logs, images and other non-traditional data formats without writing code.

The San Francisco-based company's new feature addresses a critical blind spot for enterprises building AI applications. According to IDC research, 90% of corporate data is unstructured, yet most organizations lack visibility into its reliability and quality.

"Enterprises aren't just building AI - they're racing to build AI they can trust," said Lior Gavish, co-founder and CTO of Monte Carlo.

"High-quality unstructured data - like customer feedback, support tickets, or internal documentation - isn’t just important; it’s foundational to building powerful, reliable AI.

“It can be the difference between a model that performs and one that fails. That’s why we designed our monitoring capabilities to proactively detect issues before they impact the business."

The platform uses AI-powered checks that can be customized for specific use cases, going beyond standard quality metrics to allow organizations to create custom prompts and classifications. For example, companies can flag texts or images missing critical details, monitor customer sentiment in service transcripts, or surface content that doesn’t belong based on topic classification.

Monte Carlo's solution integrates with major cloud data platforms including Snowflake, Databricks and BigQuery, using each platform's native AI functions to ensure sensitive data remains within customer environments. The company says teams can deploy monitors with minimal setup, reducing time to insights.

The company also announced new integrations with Snowflake Cortex Agent and Databricks AI/BI platforms, continuing strategic partnerships with both cloud providers.

"AI applications are only as powerful as the data powering them," said Shane Murray, Head of AI at Monte Carlo.

"By supporting Snowflake Cortex Agents and Databricks AI/BI, Monte Carlo helps data teams ensure their foundational data is reliable and trustworthy enough to support real-time business insights driven by AI."

The launch comes as enterprises increasingly rely on unstructured data to power generative AI applications, creating new demands for data quality and reliability monitoring across diverse data types.

