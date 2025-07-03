AvePoint Expands AI Governance Platform Capabilities

AvePoint has announced major updates to its Confidence Platform, introducing two new command centres designed to help organizations optimize costs and enhance data resilience across multi-cloud environments.

The Optimization and ROI Command Center and the Resilience Command Center also offer artificial intelligence governance capabilities for Microsoft Copilot agents.

The Optimization and ROI Command Center provides organizations with a comprehensive view of cost-reduction opportunities across their data infrastructure, including integrated license management, information lifecycle management, and strategic data migration capabilities.

"These updates represent our holistic approach to the challenges defining the modern data landscape," said John Hodges, AvePoint's Chief Product Officer.

"Whether organizations are looking to optimize costs, scale AI safely, or govern data across multiple clouds, the AvePoint Confidence Platform provides the unified intelligence and control they need."

The Resilience Command Center tackles multi-cloud data governance, a critical concern as many enterprises have adopted multi-cloud strategies.

The platform offers comprehensive monitoring for Microsoft 365 services, including storage tracking, backup oversight, and cost optimization recommendations. AvePoint plans to expand coverage to Salesforce, Google Workspace, and additional platforms throughout 2025.

The company also enhanced its AI governance capabilities in response to the growing adoption of agentic AI. According to Gartner, 33 percent of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI by 2028, up from less than 1 percent in 2024.

AvePoint's updates include enhanced Copilot agent governance, expanded prompt monitoring, and comprehensive reporting capabilities.

