Microsoft Issues Emergency SharePoint Patch After Global Attacks

Microsoft has issued emergency security updates to address a critical zero-day vulnerability in SharePoint Server that cybercriminals have exploited to breach US federal and state agencies, universities, energy companies, and organizations worldwide.

The vulnerability affects only on-premises SharePoint servers and allows unauthenticated attackers to execute code remotely and gain full access to SharePoint content, including file systems and internal configurations. SharePoint Online and Microsoft 365 services are not impacted.

Security researchers first detected mass exploitation on the evening of July 18, 2025, with attacks continuing through July 19. Eye Security, which discovered the flaw, reported finding dozens of systems actively compromised during two waves of attack during this period.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added the vulnerability to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog on July 20, describing the exploitation activity as providing unauthenticated access to systems and enabling malicious actors to fully access SharePoint content, including file systems and internal configurations, and execute code over the network.

Microsoft acknowledged the active attacks in a customer advisory published Saturday, stating it was aware of active attacks targeting on-premises SharePoint Server customers by exploiting vulnerabilities partially addressed by the July Security Update.

The vulnerability is a variant of a previously identified security flaw, which Microsoft had attempted to patch in its July 8 security update but was only partially addressed. Attackers have been using an exploit chain dubbed "ToolShell" that combines multiple SharePoint vulnerabilities to maintain persistent access to compromised systems.

According to research company Eye Security, attackers are not only stealing data but also stealing the SharePoint server's MachineKey configuration, including the ValidationKey and DecryptionKey, to maintain persistent access. These cryptographic keys allow attackers to regain entry even after systems are patched.

Microsoft released security updates on Sunday for SharePoint Server 2019 and SharePoint Subscription Edition, with additional patches for SharePoint Server 2016 following on Monday evening. The company has been coordinating closely with CISA, DOD Cyber Defense Command, and key cybersecurity partners around the world throughout our response.

For organizations that cannot immediately apply patches, Microsoft recommends configuring Antimalware Scan Interface (AMSI) integration in SharePoint and deploying Microsoft Defender Antivirus on all SharePoint servers. Organizations unable to enable AMSI are advised to disconnect their SharePoint servers from the internet until patches can be applied.

Australian Government Response

Australia's Cybersecurity Centre (ACSC) has issued an advisory acknowledging the vulnerability and recommending that Australian organisations should review their networks for use of vulnerable instances of the Microsoft Office SharePoint Server products and consult Microsoft's customer advisory for mitigation advice.

The ACSC notes that the vulnerability involves the deserialisation of untrusted data in on-premises Microsoft SharePoint Servers allowing an unauthorised attacker to execute code over a network. Organizations requiring assistance can contact the ACSC via 1300 CYBER1.

This incident follows a pattern of increased targeting of Microsoft collaboration platforms. The ToolShell exploit chain was originally demonstrated at the Pwn2Own hacking competition in Berlin in May 2025, where researchers from Viettel Cyber Security showcased the vulnerability combination.

The current attacks represent one of the most significant zero-day exploitation campaigns of 2025, with Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 researchers noting they are identifying mass exploit waves and that the impact will be substantial as adversaries are laterally moving using this remote code execution with speed.

CISA has provided specific indicators of compromise for organizations to check, including monitoring for specific IP addresses (107.191.58.76, 104.238.159.149, and 96.9.125.147) that were active during the July 18-19 attack period.

The incident underscores the critical importance of rapid patch deployment and network monitoring for on-premises Microsoft infrastructure, particularly as attackers increasingly target collaboration platforms that serve as gateways to broader organizational networks.