Kodak Alaris Upgrades Production Scanner Technology

Kodak Alaris has announced the launch of its new S5000 Scanner Series alongside KODAK Capture Pro 7.0 software, targeting organizations with high-volume document digitization needs.

The new scanner lineup features a significant processing upgrade, incorporating a 32-core image processor compared to 12 cores in previous models. This enhancement enables faster throughput and parallel processing capabilities for complex scanning operations.

Three models will be available starting in August: the S5160 processing 160 sheets per minute, the S5180 at 180 sheets per minute, and the S5210 capable of 210 sheets per minute. In tri-stream mode, these scanners can produce up to 1,260 images per minute.

The scanners address growing compliance requirements, particularly for federal agencies and public sector organizations. The devices offer FADGI (Federal Agencies Digital Guidelines Initiative) compatibility, which mandates authentic document imaging for US government digitization projects. Similar compliance standards exist in Germany through TR-Resiscan requirements.

According to market research firm Infosource, Kodak Alaris maintains market leadership in the production scanner segment. The company has designed the new series to handle diverse document types, from lightweight 25 g/m² paper to heavy 433 g/m² materials, and can process documents up to 10 meters in length.

Key features include intelligent document protection with four independent safety mechanisms, including ultrasonic double-sheet detection and metal detectors for staples and paper clips. The scanners also incorporate a tri-stream function that simultaneously creates color, black and white, and black and white dropout images without speed reduction.

The devices feature a 9.3-inch control panel with a 7.5-inch touchscreen interface and network compatibility for easier integration into existing workflows.

KODAK Capture Pro 7.0 software represents a major architectural upgrade, built on true 64-bit architecture to enable stable processing of large data volumes. The software features a redesigned user interface with tile layout that can be customized to individual requirements. The new version has been specifically optimized for the S5000 Series and supports advanced features including the tri-stream function and seamless reassembly of extra-long documents that are initially captured in segments.

Both the S5000 Scanner Series and KODAK Capture Pro 7.0 are scheduled for availability in August.

https://www.kodakalaris.com