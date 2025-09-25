Denodo Targets AI Governance Challenges

Data management vendor Denodo has announced the availability of DeepQuery in Denodo Platform 9.3. DeepQuery is a Deep Research capability that extends beyond fact-based retrieval to tackle complex, analytical questions with detailed, fully explained reasoning.

The platform update introduces dynamic access controls for realtime policy lookups, automated business context generation, and schema-resilient materialised views. These features target organisations struggling with AI project implementation amid changing compliance requirements and distributed data landscapes.

DeepQuery, pre-announced in July, is now generally available on GitHub under Apache licence. It enables multi-step analytical queries across enterprise systems. The tool promises to deliver insights in minutes that would typically require days of analyst work, according to the company.

Denodo cites an MIT study claiming 95% of AI projects fail to deliver positive return on investment, attributing this to inadequate data infrastructure supporting operational AI workloads. The company positions its platform as addressing bidirectional, realtime data access requirements for AI agents and chatbots.

Key Platform 9.3 enhancements include materialised views that adapt to schema changes, supporting rapid AI application development. The system now auto-generates metadata embeddings in vector databases and provides write-back capabilities to Iceberg tables through Databricks Unity.

"Organisations need to navigate dynamic operational environments that cut across traditional network and storage boundaries," said Alberto Pan, Denodo's chief technology officer.

Open Source Strategy Targets Developer Community

DeepQuery represents Denodo's move toward open-source accessibility for AI developers. The tool leverages the company's existing semantic layer and AI SDK to orchestrate complex data retrieval and reasoning workflows.

Sigmasoft's chief AI officer Shivaji Basu described DeepQuery's capabilities as enabling "explainable, cross-system business insights at enterprise scale."

The system maintains enterprise governance policies while enabling AI-driven queries, potentially addressing concerns about AI applications accessing sensitive data without proper oversight.

