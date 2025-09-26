Knowledge Agent to Prep SharePoint for AI

Microsoft has introduced Knowledge Agent for SharePoint, an AI-powered content management assistant that automates tagging and classification to eliminate manual effort and inconsistency.

The feature launched in public preview on September 18, 2025, targeting users with Microsoft 365 Copilot licences.

"Your AI suite is only as powerful as the content it's built on," said John Mighell, Microsoft's Director, Product Marketing, Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive in a blog post announcing the launch. "If your content isn't ready, your AI tools won't be either."

Knowledge Agent aims to solve "the most pressing content management challenges – like content readiness for AI, discoverability and freshness, manual governance processes, and content creation bottlenecks."

Knowledge Agent intelligently tags and classifies files with auto-filled metadata, with Copilot and agents able to reason over this data starting next month. The system suggests metadata columns based on content analysis, eliminating manual tagging efforts that have traditionally burdened information management teams.

The AI-powered system creates automated views that sort, filter, and group documents based on metadata, helping users quickly find relevant content such as "policies expiring in 2026" or "contracts grouped by client."

Microsoft positions the technology to help SharePoint "drive real business impact, not just deliver answers," according to the announcement.

For organisations struggling with compliance requirements, the system provides automated site maintenance capabilities. Knowledge Agent analyses search behaviour to detect content gaps, automatically fixes broken links, and enables administrators to retire inactive pages in just a few clicks.

Natural Language Workflow Creation

The platform enables business users to create automated workflows using natural language commands. Users can describe requirements such as "email me when invoices over $500 are added" and the agent builds the workflow without technical expertise.

"No more spending hours tagging manually," Mighell noted, highlighting how the system "suggests autofill columns based on content and user input, ensuring consistent organisation and better discoverability."

Administrators can control site participation through PowerShell commands, with options to enable Knowledge Agent across all sites, no sites, or all sites except selected ones. The exclusion list is limited to 100 sites maximum.

The system requires tenant-level opt-in initially, with individual site opt-in capabilities planned from November 1, 2025.

Context-Aware Interface Design

Knowledge Agent appears as a floating button in SharePoint's lower-right corner, providing context-aware suggestions based on user roles and current location within the platform. Site owners see options for site improvement, while document library editors access organisation tools and workflow creation features.

According to Mighell, Knowledge Agent "transforms web content creation into a dynamic, multi-turn experience" and "acts as your co-author for exceptional web experiences."

The interface adapts to user permissions, ensuring appropriate functionality access while maintaining security controls essential for regulated industries.

The launch reflects broader digital transformation trends, with 64% of organisations reporting AI has "noticeably transformed" their content management approach since 2019. Over 82% of teams now use automation to optimise cloud-based operations, reflecting a shift toward automated content workflows.

Microsoft expects general availability in early 2026, with additional licensing details to be communicated before that release.