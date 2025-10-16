Cohesity Partners with Semperis on Active Directory

Data protection vendor Cohesity has launched on-premises cyber vaulting and identity resilience capabilities as organisations face escalating ransomware threats and data sovereignty requirements.

The company announced multiple security features, including FortKnox Self-managed for isolated data vaults within customer data centres.

The on-premises vault option addresses data sovereignty concerns by using obfuscation technologies that the vendor claims prevent discovery even when primary cluster admin credentials are compromised.

Cohesity also introduced Identity Resilience powered by Semperis to protect Microsoft Active Directory environments. The solution combines Cohesity's immutable storage with Semperis' automated forest recovery capabilities.

Active Directory remains a primary target in cyberattacks due to its central role in enterprise authentication systems. However, Cohesity did not disclose pricing or specific recovery time objectives for the integrated solution.

Cloud Connector Expansion

The vendor plans to add 40 cloud connectors by end of 2025 for compute, container, storage and database services across Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Cohesity also announced NetBackup DirectIO, which allows its Data Cloud platform to serve as immutable storage for NetBackup data sources. The company claims the feature delivers up to 53% cost and storage efficiency savings, though independent verification was not provided.

DataProtect will receive hash-based threat scanning capabilities that Cohesity says deliver near-instant search results for indicators of compromise. The vendor will incorporate Google Threat Intelligence into its threat scanning at no additional cost for Enterprise edition customers.

RecoveryAgent, a cyber recovery orchestration tool with embedded malware scanning and AI capabilities, is now generally available. The tool automates testing, rehearsals and recovery execution.

Data Governance Integration

Cohesity expanded its integration with data security platform Cyera to embed data classification and governance capabilities directly into the Data Cloud platform. This enables customers to identify sensitive data within backups and enforce compliance requirements.

"Data sprawl is being driven by increasing cloud and AI adoption," said Amit Raikar, vice president of Strategic Alliances at Cyera. "This increases security and compliance risks that call for enterprise-wide visibility of all sensitive data."

The vendor also introduced enhancements to Cohesity Gaia, its AI-powered knowledge discovery assistant, including sensitive data redaction, multi-language support and integrations with Slack and Google Agentspace.

Gregory Statton, Chief Technology Officer for Asia Pacific and Japan at Cohesity, said the innovations support the company's five-step cyber resilience framework covering data protection, recovery assurance, threat detection, application resilience and risk posture optimisation.

