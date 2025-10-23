Salesforce Acquires Process Intelligence Firm

Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apromore, an Australian-founded process intelligence software provider, as the CRM giant expands its automation capabilities.

The acquisition will integrate Apromore's process mining and optimisation technology into the Salesforce platform. Existing customers include ANZ, Origin, and NextEra Energy. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Apromore's software discovers, maps and analyses how business processes actually run across enterprise systems. The technology provides visibility into workflows spanning front, middle and back-office operations, helping organisations identify inefficiencies and compliance gaps.

The acquisition supports Salesforce's "agentic process automation" strategy, which combines its Agentforce AI platform with process intelligence. Apromore's capabilities include process and task mining, digital twin simulation, root-cause analysis and compliance monitoring.

"Apromore gives customers the end-to-end visibility they need to understand how their business truly operates," said Steve Fisher, Salesforce president and chief product officer.

Marcello La Rosa, Apromore CEO and co-founder, said the majority of Apromore customers already use Salesforce. However, the company did not specify the total customer base or how the acquisition affects organisations using Apromore with non-Salesforce systems.

The deal positions Salesforce against competitors including SAP-owned Signavio, Celonis and UiPath in the growing process mining market. Analyst firm Gartner estimated the process mining software market reached $US1.9 billion in 2023.

For compliance and governance professionals, process intelligence technology addresses a critical challenge: understanding how processes actually execute versus documented procedures. This visibility helps identify compliance risks, bottlenecks and opportunities for automation while maintaining audit trails.

The acquisition requires customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Salesforce's fourth fiscal quarter of 2026, ending 31 January 2026.