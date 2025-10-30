Microsoft Expands Copilot with Claude AI

Microsoft has announced the integration of Anthropic's Claude AI models into its Microsoft 365 Copilot suite, marking a significant expansion of its artificial intelligence offerings while maintaining its ongoing partnership with OpenAI.

Enterprise users can now choose Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4.1 models in two key areas: the Researcher agent and Copilot Studio. These integrations give organizations greater flexibility to select the right AI for their specific business requirements.

In the Researcher agent, users can now select Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.1 for complex, multistep research tasks. Meanwhile, Copilot Studio now offers both Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4.1 as model options for building custom enterprise-grade AI agents.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's President of Business and Industry Copilot, emphasized the company's commitment to continuous innovation: "And stay tuned: Anthropic models will bring even more powerful experiences to Microsoft 365 Copilot."

This move represents a strategic shift for Microsoft, which has previously relied primarily on OpenAI's technology for its AI features. The integration comes as Microsoft and OpenAI rework the terms of their partnership and collaborate with other key players across the tech industry.

Microsoft has invested more than $US13 billion in OpenAI and remains its biggest financial backer. A Microsoft spokesperson emphasized that the relationship remains intact, stating: "OpenAI will continue to be our partner on frontier models and we remain committed to our long-term partnership."

According to industry analysts, the decision to incorporate Anthropic's models alongside OpenAI's technology provides significant benefits:

Microsoft leaders have acknowledged Anthropic's Claude models as addressing specific performance gaps observed in recent OpenAI models, especially in tasks demanding high design and output quality.

Before users can access Anthropic's AI models in Microsoft 365 Copilot, administrators must enable them through the Microsoft 365 admin center. These models are hosted outside Microsoft-managed environments and are subject to Anthropic's Terms and Conditions.

Industry analysts suggest that Microsoft's expanded AI strategy could prompt other enterprise players to reassess their partnerships and model sourcing, especially as competition among AI vendors intensifies. The broader market may expect further innovation and price adjustments as AI providers develop their capabilities.