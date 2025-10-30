AvePoint targets SaaS sprawl with new integrations

AvePoint has expanded its Confidence Platform with data protection for five additional SaaS applications and new governance capabilities for Microsoft Copilot Studio agents.

The platform now provides automated backup for Monday.com, Docusign, Smartsheet, Okta and Confluence. It also supports Google GCP Virtual Machines, extending multi-cloud backup capabilities.

The update addresses growing complexity as organisations use an average of 275 SaaS applications, according to a study cited by the vendor. Separately, 92 per cent of organisations operate in multi-cloud environments.

The platform now provides visibility into Copilot Studio agent lifecycles, including where agents originate and their compliance status. This allows organisations to monitor what data agents can access across SaaS platforms.

"Agentic AI is helping organisations streamline workflows and realise productivity gains, but agents often have access to sensitive business data," said John Hodges, Chief Product Officer at AvePoint. "Without transparency into how agents are deployed, companies run the risk of data breach and compliance gaps."

The feature aims to help teams govern agent activity and enforce security policies as AI agent deployment expands.

AvePoint also launched an Operational Efficiency Command Center, the fifth command center in its platform. The dashboard surfaces governance metrics including policy violation trends, remediation speed, workspace lifecycle status and service request volumes.

The tool is designed to help compliance and governance teams quantify the impact of data governance practices and demonstrate return on investment.

John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer at AvePoint, said the platform extends across multi-cloud environments to provide centralised governance and protection. "Each of these platforms has its own unique data security and backup considerations," he said.

https://www.avepoint.com/au