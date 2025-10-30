CData targets AI governance with data platform

Software vendor CData has released Connect AI, a managed platform connecting AI applications to more than 300 enterprise data sources while maintaining existing security protocols.

The company claims Connect AI addresses a critical challenge facing organisations deploying AI: accessing enterprise data while maintaining governance controls.

Connect AI inherits user permissions and authentication directly from source systems, with all data access logged under the authenticated user or agent's identity. Additional AI-specific controls can be layered within the platform, according to the company.

CData referenced MIT research indicating 95% of AI pilots fail to deliver measurable business impact, primarily due to data access and governance challenges.

The platform tackles two core issues: preserving contextual relationships within data that AI systems need for decision-making, and maintaining security protocols established in source systems.

"Enterprises that want to safely and effectively put their business data to work with AI need real-time access combined with semantic understanding. AI needs to comprehend what data means, not just where it lives," said Manish Patel, CData's Chief Product Officer.

Connect AI can be deployed in the cloud or embedded within software products using point-and-click configuration. Independent software vendors can white-label the offering within their products.

The platform uses connectivity technology already embedded by companies including Palantir, SAP, Salesforce Data Cloud and Google Cloud, repositioned for AI workloads with rea-time integration capabilities.

"Organizations are struggling to scale AI because data is often siloed, inconsistent, or poorly governed, creating risk and inefficiency. Many AI initiatives stall as companies wrestle with integrating multiple data sources while maintaining compliance," said Stephen Catanzano, Senior Analyst, Data Management, Enterprise Strategy Group.

"Tools like CData's Connect AI are emerging in response to these widespread market challenges, reflecting the company's vision to streamline AI-ready data access across enterprises."

