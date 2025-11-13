Atturra and EncompaaS Partner on AI Data Readiness

Atturra and EncompaaS have announced a partnership to help Australian enterprises prepare data infrastructure for agentic artificial intelligence deployment. The collaboration combines EncompaaS' data-preparation platform with Atturra's consulting and technology services experience.

The partnership directly addresses a gap between AI ambition and production readiness. While many enterprises have progressed beyond proof-of-concept AI trials, moving to meaningful operational deployments requires robust data governance and quality foundations - areas where many organisations remain underprepared. Rather than adopting off-the-shelf AI tools, success increasingly depends on foundational work to rethink business processes and ensure data readiness.

Jesse Todd, CEO of EncompaaS, said, “In this next phase of AI adoption, success isn’t about buying another canned solution. It’s about deeply rethinking how your organisation operates – the processes, roles, decisions – and making sure your data is ready to support that. Our platform ensures an AI-ready data foundation exists; by partnering with Atturra, we’re enabling organisations to move from ambition to outcome.”

EncompaaS operates as a Microsoft-native platform deployed within customer Azure environments. The solution enables organisations to prepare, classify, enrich and govern structured and unstructured data across Microsoft and non-Microsoft repositories. This integration approach aligns with enterprise environments where Microsoft technologies (Copilot, Fabric, Purview) are already embedded.

The joint offering targets four capability areas. Organisations can discover and connect data across legacy and cloud systems for end-to-end visibility. Second, they can prepare and govern both structured and unstructured information to establish high-quality data foundations suitable for agentic AI and business process re-engineering.

Third, the partnership delivers operational transformation combining advisory and delivery services. Finally, the offering aims to embed sustainable information management and governance practices rather than one-off technical experiments.

Atturra operates as an ASX-listed advisory and technology services company with 1,200+ staff across 12 locations in ANZ, Asia and the USA. The company works across local government, utilities, education, defence, federal government, financial services and manufacturing sectors. Atturra partnerships include Microsoft, Denodo, Databricks, Boomi, OpenText, Smartsheet, QAD and Infor.

Mark Frear, General Manager of Enterprise Information Management at Atturra, stated: 'Governance is no longer about what we keep. It's about what we can safely use. By cleaning up the past and curating information in real time, organisations lower cost, reduce risk and unlock AI value.'

https://www.atturra.com

https://encompaas.cloud