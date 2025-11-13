Automation Anywhere Acquires Aisera

Automation Anywhere has acquired conversational AI specialist Aisera in a strategic move designed to redefine IT Service Management for the AI era and accelerate enterprise automation.

The acquisition creates what Automation Anywhere describes as "the most comprehensive agentic automation portfolio" by combining its Agentic Process Automation (APA) with Aisera's self-service AI agents for IT, HR and customer service.

The combined entity aims to deliver autonomous operations across departments while reducing organisations' reliance on traditional seat-based ITSM products by up to 40%.

"With this acquisition, we're expanding the value we offer to customers, broadening our market reach, and accelerating the momentum of our GenAI business - already the cornerstone of our growth," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder at Automation Anywhere.

The companies share a vision for what they call the "Autonomous Enterprise," where up to 80% of work is fully automated or assisted by AI agents, with human work elevated to higher-value tasks.

Through the merger, organisations gain access to an integrated technology stack for enterprise automation, including conversational AI agents with domain-specific training, Agentic Process Automation systems, a Process Reasoning Engine, and the Mozart Orchestrator for managing complex processes across platforms.

Aisera's team of more than 100 AI engineers will join Automation Anywhere as part of the deal, though financial terms were not disclosed.

Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera, called the merger "an agentic automation powerhouse" that will "redefine the future of enterprise work and deliver exponential value for businesses across the globe."