Hyland expands cloud integrations with enterprise platforms

Hyland has announced its Content Innovation Cloud now has native integration for Salesforce, SAP SuccessFactors, Guidewire ClaimCenter, and Workday platforms. The company has also enhanced its document processing tools with generative AI capabilities.

The Salesforce integration allows users to access, import, search and manage documents within their CRM interface.

For insurance sector customers, the Guidewire ClaimCenter integration enables access to documents and data directly within the claims management system. This targets reduced deployment complexity for insurers implementing enterprise content management solutions.

HR departments using SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central or Workday HCM can now access enterprise content without leaving their HR platforms. The Workday integration is approved as a Built on Workday application.

Along with new intelligent integrations, Hyland is enhancing its content intelligence, automation, and management solutions to provide advanced capabilities worldwide.

Hyland's Knowledge Enrichment tool now identifies and masks personally identifiable information for downstream AI and analytics use. This addresses growing compliance requirements around data privacy as organisations deploy AI systems that process customer and employee records.

The vendor enhanced its Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform with what it describes as "agentic" capabilities - AI-driven features that extract contextual information not explicitly stated in documents and derive insights from multiple data points. This automation advancement reflects broader industry movement toward AI agents that can make decisions with minimal human intervention.

For OnBase customers, Hyland introduced Cloud Update Service to automate monthly security and compliance updates. The Nuxeo platform gained support for Google Cloud Platform retention policies and enhanced scalability through decoupled Elasticsearch architecture.

Alfresco users received new performance dashboards and an SAP Information Lifecycle Management connector designed to reduce storage costs and automate governance of SAP content lifecycles.

"We're continuing to meet our customers' evolving needs, helping organisations harness the full potential of their content wherever they are in their digital transformation journey," said Michael Campbell, chief product officer at Hyland.

