OpenText Targets AI Governance Gap with Data Platform

OpenText has launched what it describes as an AI Data Platform (AIDP) designed to address governance and accuracy challenges in enterprise AI deployments, responding to growing concerns about AI systems producing unreliable outputs.

The company unveiled the platform at its OpenText World conference in Nashville, positioning it as a framework that prioritises data governance over AI model selection.

"AI is evolving rapidly, from search and summarize to domain-specific agents. Rather than the world of one super agent, we will soon have armies of secure AI agents for every critical business process coordinated through AI orchestrators," said Savinay Berry, CPO & CTO at OpenText.

"While others are starting with models, we start with governed enterprise content and processes. That's why our agents will answer with auditability and not guesswork. We believe that accuracy through trusted data and AI is not just an IT challenge; it is a c-level imperative."

The announcement comes as organisations struggle with AI accuracy issues. Research from McKinsey's 2025 State of AI report found 51 percent of organisations using AI have experienced at least one negative consequence, with inaccuracy being the most commonly reported problem.

OpenText claims its platform addresses these challenges through metadata tagging, data lineage tracking, and retention policies applied to enterprise content including documents, IT tickets, and security signals. The company says this contextual data foundation reduces the risk of AI systems producing inaccurate results.

The platform supports what OpenText describes as a multi-cloud, multi-model architecture, allowing organisations to use any large language model or small language model, including bring-your-own-model options. OpenText states this approach provides flexibility for organisations with specific compliance requirements.

At OpenText World 2025, the company also outlined its 18-month roadmap which will include: Aviator Studio, described as a no-code platform to build, govern, and connect enterprise AI agents; Knowledge Discovery tools for ingesting structured and unstructured data and automated meta-data tagging; and Data Compliance services covering data redaction, tokenisation, and encryption.

OpenText also announced an expanded partnership with Databricks involving technical integrations and Delta Sharing capabilities. The company already uses the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform for its Threat Detection and Response product. The expanded collaboration aims to unify data governance across both platforms.

The company said it is working with enterprise software vendors including SAP, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and Oracle on integrations to enable what it describes as 'agent-to-agent' workflows.

