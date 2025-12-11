Study shows AI agents beat RPA in processing

AI-powered document processing agents achieved 40% higher accuracy than robotic process automation systems when handling unstructured documents, according to a study released by Artificio Products Inc.

The vendor-commissioned research analysed over 500,000 document processing transactions across healthcare, finance, real estate and logistics sectors. Traditional RPA systems performed adequately with standardised documents but struggled with variable formats, the study found.

AI agents achieved 94% accuracy on medical forms with variable layouts compared to 61% for RPA systems, according to the study. Financial institutions processing loan documentation reported 89% straight-through processing with AI agents versus 53% with RPA.

"AI agents don't just match patterns, they comprehend document structure and meaning, handling real-world variability that breaks traditional automation," said Lal Singh, founder and CEO of Artificio Products Inc.

The study tracked field-level extraction accuracy, exception rates, processing speed and adaptability. AI agents reduced exception handling time by 67% compared to RPA implementations, the research claimed.

Artificio's document intelligence agent identified document types with 97% accuracy without templates, while RPA required pre-configured specifications. The vendor's multi-agent architecture coordinates specialised agents from intake through ERP integration.

Organisations implementing AI agent technology reported 80% reduction in configuration and maintenance costs compared to RPA systems, according to the study. AI agent implementations delivered ROI 3.2 times higher than RPA deployments over three years, primarily due to reduced manual intervention.

The platform processes documents through pipelines combining computer vision, natural language processing and custom-trained models. AI agent deployments achieved production readiness within four to six weeks, compared to six to nine months for RPA implementations.

The comparative analysis examined processing performance across 500,000+ documents from 47 enterprise implementations over 18 months, according to Artificio.

