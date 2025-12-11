Wondershare upgrades KM tool with AI

Wondershare has released EdrawMind V13, adding node-based note capabilities to its mind mapping software aimed at knowledge management workflows.

The update introduces a dual-pane interface where users can create mind maps alongside detailed notes. The vendor claims this is among the first professional tools to support node-based notes.

Notes can include text, images, videos, tables, links and code blocks. The system displays the mind map's structural overview on the left while detailed context appears on the right.

The release adds AI capabilities including a webpage summariser that converts web content into mind maps. The AI summariser generates notes for key nodes, according to Wondershare.

An AI web search function creates mind maps and presentations with citation sources. The software also supports flowcharts, relationship line drawing and note sketching.

"By combining AI intelligence with intuitive design, we're empowering users to transform information into insight faster," said Aiden, Head of Wondershare EdrawMind.

The interface redesign includes a left-panel entry for AI-generated mind maps and eight thematic styles.

Mind mapping tools have grown in enterprise settings as organisations seek to visualise complex information architectures and compliance frameworks. The addition of structured note-taking aligns with demands from information managers handling regulatory documentation and knowledge base systems.

