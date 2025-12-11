Six Principles for Building AI Agents That Work

Skan AI has released a new framework addressing the critical gap between AI capabilities and enterprise process automation needs.

The "Agentic Process Automation Manifesto" establishes six principles for developing effective AI agents based on real-world process telemetry rather than theoretical workflows.

The manifesto draws from more than 50 deployments at major enterprises in banking, healthcare, insurance, and services sectors where traditional automation approaches have fallen short.

"Every large enterprise wants AI that can reason and act. The blocker is that agents lack an accurate picture of how work is actually performed," said Manish Garg, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Skan AI.

Central to the framework is Skan's Observation-To-Agent (O2A) platform, which creates a "living blueprint" of work processes by capturing human-system interactions across enterprise applications.

The company identifies four current automation approaches it claims consistently fail: task-first approaches that lack flexibility, database-first methods that provide insight without execution, platform-constrained systems, and models trained primarily on consumer rather than enterprise patterns.

In contrast, Skan's manifesto outlines six core principles:

Telemetry over assumptions - Training on observed interactions across approved applications Execution over analytics - Enabling end-to-end execution rather than just insights Transparent governance - Building in policy-as-code, case memory, and audit trails Open architecture - Integrating with existing systems without replacement Outcome-driven metrics - Measuring business outcomes rather than automation volume Human-AI collaboration - Establishing clear roles between AI and human workers

The approach promises more consistent adherence to policy requirements while maintaining complete documentation of processes.

"When operational telemetry informs agents and controls are built in from the start, you see faster resolution times and more consistent compliance," said Cijo Joseph, Chief Technology & Digital Officer at Mitie.

The complete manifesto is available at https://www.skan.ai.