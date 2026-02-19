UiPath Expands Banking Automation Portfolio

Automation vendor UiPath has acquired WorkFusion in an undisclosed deal to strengthen its portfolio of AI-powered compliance solutions for financial services.

WorkFusion specialises in AI agents for financial crime compliance, including anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC), sanctions screening and transaction monitoring investigations.

The company, which describes itself as a "pioneer" in the field, provides pre-built AI agents that automate labour-intensive compliance workflows.

The acquisition addresses mounting pressure on financial institutions to manage increasingly complex compliance requirements while reducing operational costs. Banks globally face growing regulatory scrutiny over financial crime prevention, with compliance teams struggling to process high volumes of alerts and investigations manually.

"Joining UiPath is a moment of validation for the years our team has poured into creating something bold, different and deeply needed in financial crime compliance, AI agents that automate work and mitigate risk," said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion.

"UiPath gives us the scale to grow faster than we ever could alone."

UiPath CEO Daniel Dines said financial institutions need intelligent solutions to combat sophisticated financial crimes and navigate evolving compliance requirements. "Incorporating WorkFusion's purpose-built AI agents for financial crime compliance into our platform expands our portfolio of agentic AI solutions for these industries," he said.

The combined offering will enable banks to automate complex compliance workflows, analyse patterns and prioritise cases requiring human expertise while maintaining security, governance and regulatory controls, according to UiPath.

The deal strengthens UiPath's position in the growing market for compliance automation as organisations seek to balance regulatory obligations with operational efficiency. Automation of compliance processes represents a significant opportunity for enterprise technology vendors targeting financial services, where manual review processes remain resource-intensive and error-prone.

