DoxAI Fraud Check Lands in New Zealand

Artificial intelligence is being put to work on document fraud in New Zealand’s financial sector, with FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand (FBNZ) securing exclusive local distribution rights for Fraud Check AI, a product of Australian technology venture DoxAI.

Fraud Check AI automates the review of identity documents, payslips, financial statements, and supporting paperwork - scanning for inconsistencies, manipulations, and high-risk indicators that may signal fraud. The solution targets financial institutions handling large volumes of compliance documents where manual review is slow and error-prone.

The announcement comes as document-related fraud and identity crime continue to climb. New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority (FMA) reported that New Zealanders lost $265 million to fraud in the past year, with the government moving to introduce new anti-scam legislation under the Fair Trading Act following a parliamentary inquiry into bank fraud protections.

DoxAI, a venture of Sydney-based Lakeba Group, says Fraud Check AI has been trained on Australasian document samples and built to align with local regulatory and compliance frameworks. The company claims this regional focus delivers higher detection accuracy and faster deployment for ANZ financial institutions.

“Financial institutions in New Zealand are facing increasing pressure to detect and prevent fraud while handling thousands of documents every day,” said Cameron Mount, FBNZ Director of Sales. “By partnering with DoxAI, we’re expanding our capabilities and helping our customers reduce manual processes, strengthen compliance, and confidently identify fraudulent documents with AI-driven precision.”

For compliance, records, and governance teams, the solution is positioned to reduce the administrative burden on staff conducting manual document checks during customer onboarding and lending processes. FBNZ says the product supports compliance alignment to local regulatory requirements.

Beyond the financial sector, FBNZ indicates it plans to extend DoxAI’s broader portfolio into legal, education, government, and healthcare settings - sectors where document-intensive workflows are common compliance pressure points.

“Our technology is built for the realities of the Australasian market,” said Alfonso Porcelli, CEO of DoxAI. “By combining DoxAI’s accuracy with FBNZ’s process automation expertise, we’re delivering a powerful solution that helps financial institutions detect fraud quickly and protect their customers.”

Fraud Check AI is now available in New Zealand exclusively through FUJIFILM Business Innovation, delivered by the company’s Process Automation team. DoxAI will continue to handle Australian and other international markets.

https://doxai.co/product/fraud-check-ai/

https://www.fujifilm.com/fbnz/en