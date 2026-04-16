Cloud File Vendor Nasuni Retools for the AI Era

Governing AI agent access to corporate file data has emerged as a pressing challenge for enterprise security and compliance teams. Boston-based Nasuni is attempting to address it with a new platform capability that lets AI tools operate directly on file data within existing permission structures - no separate data pipelines required.

The company, which provides cloud-native unstructured data management to more than 1,300 enterprises globally, has announced a brand refresh and two new product capabilities - AI Activate and Resilio Active Everywhere v6 - alongside a repositioning from cloud file storage vendor to what it describes as an "unstructured data platform for enterprise teams and AI."

Neither product is currently generally available. AI Activate is in invite-only preview, with general availability scheduled for Q4 2026. Active Everywhere v6 enters preview in Q2 2026, with general availability targeted for Q3 2026.

AI Activate uses Model Context Protocol (MCP) - an emerging open standard for connecting AI agents to enterprise tools and data sources - to extend governed file access to large language models and AI agents. Nasuni says AI tools can discover, read, and act on file data within existing trust boundaries, without creating data copies or separate pipelines.

The company claims AI agents would be subject to the same access controls as human users, reducing the risk of sensitive data being exposed to unauthorised AI queries.

Resilio Active Everywhere v6 - built on technology from Nasuni's acquisition of Resilio, - is designed to give distributed edge teams LAN-speed file access without WAN optimisation appliances or proprietary caching hardware.

The capability operates within Nasuni's existing namespace, permissions, and governance structure. Nasuni states this can reduce hardware costs for organisations with distributed workforces - a claim of particular relevance to IT infrastructure managers in sectors such as manufacturing, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), and media, where large unstructured file sets are shared across multiple sites.

Founded as a cloud file storage company, Nasuni now describes itself as an unstructured data platform underpinning both human workflows and AI operations. CEO Sam King described the platform as "uniquely designed" to power enterprise AI - a claim that has not been independently verified.

The repositioning comes as several major file infrastructure vendors compete for the unstructured data management market, which is increasingly framed around AI readiness, ransomware resilience, and governance. Nasuni's architecture combines cloud object storage with enterprise file services including versioning, permissions, and a global namespace across multiple cloud providers.

https://www.nasuni.com/