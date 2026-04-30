Cloudera targets AI and analytics modernisation

Cloudera has released a set of updates to its hybrid data and AI platform that extend vendor support through 2032, introduce on-demand cloud bursting, and add automated query optimisation for Apache Iceberg table formats.

The updates are designed to help enterprises modernise data infrastructure without disruptive migration projects, while also reducing infrastructure costs and improving performance across cloud and on-premises environments.

A key feature is the Cloudera Lakehouse Optimizer, which automates the maintenance of Apache Iceberg tables. Cloudera claims the tool accelerates query performance by 38% and reduces storage overhead by up to 36% with minimal manual effort.

Cloudera Cloud Bursting allows organisations to dynamically extend on-premises workloads into public cloud environments on demand, without requiring data duplication or application rewrites. The company says this enables elastic scale while protecting existing data centre investments.

Expanded data sharing capabilities allow live Apache Iceberg tables to be accessed across external platforms without copying data. Cloudera says this reduces data silos while maintaining governance and data integrity.

Extended platform support through 2032 is positioned as a mechanism for reducing upgrade risk and aligning infrastructure investment with longer planning cycles, particularly relevant to large enterprises in regulated sectors.

"Our customers no longer accept trade-offs," said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. "They want the flexibility of the cloud, the control of the data center, and the ability to scale without disruption. This update delivers all three on a single, unified platform built for modern data and AI."

Apache Iceberg has emerged as the dominant open table format for large-scale analytics workloads.

https://www.cloudera.com