Sage builds AI audit trail into finance workflow

Sage has announced a new generation of AI agents for finance, HR, and operations workflows, led by the Sage Intacct Finance Intelligence Agent - a tool that allows users to interact with financial data using natural language and prepare tasks such as payment reminders and approvals within existing workflows.

The Finance Intelligence Agent is being released in phases and is scheduled for general availability later in 2026. It is built on Sage's financial AI models and produces a full audit trail of every AI-driven recommendation, including the data, logic, and assumptions behind each output.

Sage describes this as a "glass box" approach, keeping AI recommendations transparent and explainable - a design choice driven by the regulatory and audit requirements of financial systems where, as the company's CTO Aaron Harris noted, "almost right" is not acceptable.

IDC forecasts that by 2030, 45% of organisations will orchestrate AI agents across core business functions. For finance teams, that shift requires AI that can be interrogated, overridden, and audited - not simply trusted. Sage's emphasis on explainability and logging positions the Finance Intelligence Agent for regulated environments where AI decision trails are required by compliance frameworks.

Alongside the finance agent, Sage is introducing Sales and Operational Intelligence agents for Sage X3, designed to surface risks in sales performance and operational workflows. An HCM agent for Sage's human capital management solutions targets workforce management, labour allocation, and payroll compliance.

A new partner ecosystem framework - including AI Gateway, Agent Builder tools, and an Agent Marketplace - allows third-party developers to build and deploy specialised AI agents that integrate with Sage data and customer workflows. All partner-built agents must meet Sage standards for trust, security, and interoperability.

Sage Copilot capabilities are being expanded across Sage Intacct, Sage X3, Sage Accounting, Sage Active, Sage Operations, Sage 50, and Sage for Accountants, supporting document capture, reconciliation, and natural language data interaction.

https://www.sage.com