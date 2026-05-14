Alation Launches AI Governance Platform

Enterprises rolling out artificial intelligence faster than they can govern it now have a new option from data catalogue vendor Alation, which has introduced Alation AI Governance, a system of record for AI models, agents and tools.

Unveiled at the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit in London, the offering registers every AI asset in a single inventory, maps each to applicable regulations, generates evidence-backed model cards, routes approvals through regulation-aware workflows and produces a live compliance posture for executives.

Alation says the product addresses a gap created when organisations deploy AI faster than governance frameworks can be applied. The vendor describes a familiar scenario in which model documentation lives in SharePoint pages, approval threads sit in email and stale records cannot satisfy regulators or board questions.

The product registry covers built-in support for the EU AI Act, AI-relevant subsets of the General Data Protection Regulation, the United States National Institute of Standards and Technology AI Risk Management Framework, and ISO 42001. Customers can add additional regulations, with AI-assisted suggestions to accelerate requirement mapping.

Five capabilities sit inside the product. An AI Asset Registry ingests assets from connected platforms or via software development kit submission. AI-Native Model Cards are generated from metadata, data dependencies and regulatory requirements, with every field citing a source.

An Agentic Governance Workflow routes approvals by regulation applicability, sending a high-risk EU AI Act asset to Legal and the CISO while a NIST-only asset follows a standard chain. Missing evidence generates remediation tasks, and every action is logged in an append-only audit trail exportable in narrative format for regulators.

The Executive Dashboard presents an overall compliance score, per-regulation breakdown with trend lines and the top open risk items blocking compliance, with drill-down to underlying assets. A board-ready PDF can be exported on demand.

"The question in every boardroom has shifted from 'are we using AI?' to 'can we prove we're using it responsibly?'" said GT Volpe, Head of Product Management at Alation. "That proof does not come from policy documents filed in SharePoint."

The agenda for Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026, 16 – 17 June, in Sydney, is live.

This year’s agenda takes a deeper dive into:

- Proving ROI from data, analytics and AI initiatives

- Establishing AI-ready data foundations and best practices

- Navigating the evolving AI agent landscape and deployment models

View Agenda