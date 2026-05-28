Enterprise Vault Merges Archiving and eDiscovery Tools

Enterprise Vault has consolidated its archiving, eDiscovery, surveillance and data insight tools into a single bundled offering. The package targets organisations that need to keep regulated data inside their own environments.

Enterprise Vault Complete pairs the Merge1 communications capture connectors with the vendor's existing archiving, search, supervision and content classification modules under one licence. The bundle targets compliance teams managing fragmented governance tooling.

Core features include:

Data archiving, capture and classification capabilities that support retention, preservation and policy-based governance

eDiscovery capabilities that help legal and compliance teams search, review and investigate with greater efficiency

Surveillance and data insight capabilities that strengthen oversight across communications and data activity

Merge1 connectors that expand capture across modern communications sources

Enterprise Vault now operates as a business unit of Cloud Software Group. The product line itself has a long lineage running through Veritas, Symantec and most recently Arctera.

SVP and general manager Soniya Bopache framed the bundle as a response to growing data volumes, expanding communications channels and rising regulatory pressure. Bopache said customers needed broader capabilities without giving up control of their environments.

https://www.enterprisevault.com/