Semantic search and autoscale expand Appian AI platform

Two new AI capabilities - Agent Studio and AI Document Centre - have reached significant milestones on the Appian Platform, with implications for organisations managing document-intensive compliance and operational workflows.

Agent Studio, now in beta, enables the design and deployment of AI agents capable of executing multi-step tasks, interacting with multiple systems, and making decisions based on real-time data and business logic.

The platform allows agents to update records, send emails, and respond dynamically to changing inputs - functionality relevant to records managers and GRC teams handling complex approval chains or regulatory submissions.

AI Document Centre has reached general availability. The tool is designed for enterprise-scale intelligent document processing, handling complex formats with what Appian describes as high extraction accuracy. Appian customer Century Fire Protection reported a 36% reduction in invoice operating time after using the tool to automate accounts payable - one of the few concrete performance figures in the announcement.

Additional platform enhancements include semantic search across the Appian data fabric, including text fields and attached documents. Smart search interprets intent and surfaces related records beyond keyword matching - a capability with practical applications for information retrieval in legal, compliance, and case management contexts.

The release also introduces autoscale support for generative AI agents in high-volume process environments. Appian describes the feature as delivering 10 to 100 times the throughput without over-provisioning.

Data fabric enhancements include native document management within record types, incremental external data sync as frequently as every 15 minutes, and support for up to 20 million rows per record. Form design improvements include automated header and wizard functionality.

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