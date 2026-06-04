Pure Storage rebrands as Everpure

Pure Storage has rebranded as Everpure and completed its acquisition of data intelligence vendor 1touch. The company describes the moves as a pivot from storage hardware specialist to broader data management platform.

1touch provides data discovery, classification and contextualisation across SaaS, on-premise and edge environments.

Everpure says the technology will fold into its Enterprise Data Cloud architecture. The goal is to make data discoverable and labelled at the storage layer.

Embedding classification into the storage platform could shift workloads currently handled by separate data catalogs, sensitive data tools or content services platforms.

“With 1touch, we are taking the next step in helping organisations not only gain control of their most valuable asset – data - but also understand, enhance, and contextualise that data for actionable intelligence,” said Everpure CEO Charles Giancarlo.

He said data trapped in silos and inflexible architectures cannot support the scale and speed of enterprise AI deployments.

The company is pitching Enterprise Data Cloud as a single virtualised layer over distributed storage, governed by an intelligent control plane.

“Data is the lifeblood of the AI era, but without the proper controls and semantic context, it remains an untapped resource,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO and president, 1touch. “By joining forces with Everpure, we can eliminate the barriers that have kept enterprises from realising the true ROI of their data.

“Together, we will further expand the Everpure platform to provide a level of contextual intelligence that is unmatched in the industry - giving customers the foundation they need to move AI projects from pilot to production at record speed and trust.”

https://www.everpuredata.com/