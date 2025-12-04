Atturra taps TCG Process for AI-Driven Automation

Australian IT services firm Atturra is expanding its automation portfolio through a new partnership with TCG Process. The agreement sees Atturra become a strategic reseller and services partner for TCG’s intelligent document processing (IDP) and process automation platforms.

Atturra will deploy TCG’s OCTO platform, which combines process automation with AI orchestration. The integrator will also offer DocProStar, TCG’s solution for intelligent document processing.

Atturra claims the "no-code" nature of the platform allows clients with limited technical experience to manage digital transformation projects directly.

Focus on Record Compliance and SAP

The partnership aims to address the shortage of skilled workers by automating labour-intensive data entry and classification tasks.

A specific focus is the "Email Triage Accelerator," designed to automate the management and classification of inbound communication.

“We are excited to welcome Atturra to our global partner network and to help Australian public sector and private enterprises accelerate their digital business initiatives with the power of the TCG Process platform,” said Jeff Leibovici, Vice President of Sales, TCG Process, APAC.

“Atturra is an ideal strategic fit for TCG Process with a tremendous footprint among Australian local councils as well as in the education and utilities sectors which can now benefit from our no code platform and reinforce our ability to service the Australian market.

“Atturra also has a robust SAP practice that will be able to take advantage of the learnings of hundreds of TCG Process SAP customer deployments around the world that have successfully implemented our document and data driven solutions.”

AI Accuracy

As organisations integrate Generative AI, data governance remains a primary concern for many. TCG Process claims its platform uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and guardrails to "eliminate AI hallucinations".

The vendor asserts this approach ensures "100 per cent correct data" to allow for straight-through document processing.

Jeff Leibovici, Vice President of Sales APAC for TCG Process, noted the cost-competitiveness of the systems integration market.

“We will help Atturra to be as self-sufficient as possible and provide them with the knowledge and skills to work with organisations whose systems, workflows and processes must be constantly examined to ensure they remain appropriate and effective as technologies and regulations evolve,” he said.

TCG Process will support Atturra with sales training, certification programs and technical support resources

